XCel Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Monday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.8 million.

