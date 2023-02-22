Nvidia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.37 billion, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVDA