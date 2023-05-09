Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

