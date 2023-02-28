Daqo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $372.9 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $864.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.86 billion, or $23.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.

