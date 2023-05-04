Cogent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.7 million.

Cogent shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year.

