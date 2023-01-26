Myovant Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period.

