Neurocrine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 88 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $412 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.5 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

