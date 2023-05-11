Aveanna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $32 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $466.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.5 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue of $1.84 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.05. A year ago, they were trading at $2.76.

