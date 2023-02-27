Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.6 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX