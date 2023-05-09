Axon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $343 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.1 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion.

Axon shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $226.88, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

