Southern First: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFST