Western Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $446 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Western Digital expects its results to range from a loss of $1.70 per share to a loss of $1.40 per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.76 billion.

