CorEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The traded fund posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

