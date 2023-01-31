New York Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $172 million.

The Hicksville, New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $879 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $577 million, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $650 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

