First Internet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) _ First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.4 million.

