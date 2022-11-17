Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09.

The information technology company posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY