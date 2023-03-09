NN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $118 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $26.1 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $498.7 million.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $555 million.

