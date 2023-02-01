Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) _ Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $260.8 million, or $2.32 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.28 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $192.7 million, or $1.67 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $528 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.5 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.88 to $9.28 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAA