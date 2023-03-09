22nd Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.8 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $62.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XXII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XXII