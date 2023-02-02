Paylocity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15.6 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $273 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $330.5 million to $334.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.16 billion.

