Gencor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

