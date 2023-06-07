Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $207 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel’s and other brands posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $783 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.23 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

