Aurora Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.4 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.7 million.

