Big Lots: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $12.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $210.7 million, or $7.30 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.47 billion.

Big Lots shares have dropped roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIG