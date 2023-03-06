INDUS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 7 cents per share.

The real estate and landscape company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.1 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $49.2 million.

