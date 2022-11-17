Matthews International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $81 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $457.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $99.8 million, or $3.18 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

