    Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 1, 2023 GMT

    BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported profit of $40 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.67.

    The weight-loss company posted revenue of $349 million in the period.

    Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $1.32 to $1.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.