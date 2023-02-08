TTM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $617.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.6 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $590 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI