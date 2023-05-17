Wix.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $374.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $385 million.

