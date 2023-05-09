Clean Energy Fuels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its first quarter.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period.

