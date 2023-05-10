Associated Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.50, a fall of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AC