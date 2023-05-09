Chinook: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466,000.

