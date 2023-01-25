Old Second Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The bank, based in Aurora, Illinois, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.4 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $249.3 million.

