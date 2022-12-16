Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Friday reported a loss of $30.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $3.94. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 79 cents per share.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

