Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

