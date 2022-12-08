Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $73.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $735.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $727.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to $1. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $690 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $695.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY