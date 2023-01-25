BOK Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $168.4 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $648.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $549.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $520.3 million, or $7.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

BOK Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 3% in the last 12 months.

