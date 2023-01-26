First Foundation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.5 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $366.9 million.

