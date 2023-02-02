New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $115.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $723.6 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.72 per share.

