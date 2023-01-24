Citizens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.6 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.8 million.

