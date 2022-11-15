AP NEWS
San Juan Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

November 15, 2022 GMT

HOUSTON (AP) _ San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

