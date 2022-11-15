Aramark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $75.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $194.5 million, or 75 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $16.33 billion.

Aramark shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

