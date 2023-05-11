Permian Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

