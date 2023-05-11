Geron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its first quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $21,000 in the period.

