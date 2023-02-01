Landstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.3 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Landstar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

_____

