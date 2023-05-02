Consolidated Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $276.1 million in the period.

_____

