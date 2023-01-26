Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $49.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.7 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $125.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST