Unum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $279.6 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.01 billion.

