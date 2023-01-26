W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $382.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $4.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.96 billion.

_____

