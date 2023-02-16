Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $789.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.3 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.3 billion.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

